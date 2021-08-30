San Marino: Senhit releases the Steve Aoki remix version of ‘Adrenalina’

The 2021 Sammariese Eurovision representative, Sehnit, has released the remix version of her Eurovision entry ‘Adrenalina’ along with Steve Aoki.

Senhit feat. Flo Rida have dropped the official music video of the remix version of ‘Adrenalina‘. The song has remixed by the internationally acclaimed Steve Aoki. The music video has been produced and directed by Luca Tomassini.

Senhit in Eurovision

Senhit has represented San Marino twice at the Eurovision Song Contest (2011, 2022). In 2021 she flew the Sammarise flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Adrenalina‘.

Cover Photo credit: Fabrizio Cestari