Australia: SBS confirms national final for Eurovision 2022

The Aussies are back in action! The Australian national final- Australia- decides returns next year as Australia gears up in full steam for the new Eurovision season with its eyes all set on Italy. Once again the Aussie national final will be co-produced by Blink TV and SBS.

The 2022 Australian national final aka Australia Decides is scheduled to take place at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on the Gold Coast on Saturday 26 February. The show will be hosted by Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst and will be broadcast on SBS.

The Australian national broadcaster has opened the song submission window for artists and composers wishing to partake in the national final and ultimately represent Australia at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. The song submission period concludes on 26 September 2021.

Hereafter SBS and Blink TV will evaluate all received entries and shortlist them at the end of the year. SBS is set to unveil the names of the lucky candidates by late 2021.

The 2022 Australian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a combined jury and public televoting deliberation.

Mr. Marshall Heald (SBS Director of Television and Online Content, Marshall Heald) says:

Australia is home to so many talented artists and songwriters, and SBS is proud to provide this international platform for our nation’s incredibly diverse music community. Eurovision – Australia Decides is a unique opportunity for established and undiscovered songwriters to show us what they’ve got and for a suite of Australian artists to bring these songs to life on stage in February. It’s over to you Australia – let’s give Europe our best!

Ms. Annastacia Palaszczuk (Queensland Premier) says:

Hosting Eurovision – Australia Decides on the Gold Coast is a wonderful opportunity to show Australia and the world our world-class event hosting capabilities in one of our most spectacular tourism destinations. We’ve previously seen avid Eurovision fans flock to the Gold Coast for this event and we look forward to welcoming them again in February 2022.

Mr. Tom Tate (Gold Coast Mayor) says:

If there is one event that shouts ‘Gold Coast’ it is Eurovision – Australia Decides. Like Eurovision, we are bold, unapologetic and famous for fun. I am delighted that Eurovision – Australia Decides is back and look forward to the best musical talent taking to the stage at our exhibition centre. My message is: go big!

Mr. Paul Clarke (Creative Director of Eurovision – Australia Decides) says:

We’ve had a year on the bench due to COVID, now we’re going to produce an event that blows people’s minds and touches their hearts. We want to get the passion going for Eurovision and our incredible musicians. So huge props to SBS, the Queensland Government and Major Events Gold Coast for backing #AusDecides again. We’ve got some very exciting artists to announce shortly, but first we need songs! It’s an opportunity for all our songwriters to showcase their best and boldest – please send your songs to the SBS song portal. Before you know it, you could be in the next announcement, when we reveal some very exciting artists and songwriters!”

Ms. Kylie Munnich (Screen Queensland CEO) says:

Eurovision is one of the biggest television events in the world and to be part of this live, nation-wide production under the prestigious Eurovision banner is an immense career-building opportunity for Queensland screen practitioners. Eurovision is a celebration of international unity, raising the volume of diverse voices – a true exhibition of the power of screen to create a positive global impact and a much-needed sense of global community.

Australia in Eurovision

Australia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015 and is yet to win the event. The country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 2016 when Dami Im placed 2nd in Stockholm.

In 2021 Montaigne represented Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Technicolour’.