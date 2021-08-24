Eurovision 2022: Five cities reportedly remain in the host city battle!

The day is fast approaching, we will soon discover which city will have the grand honor of hosting the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. According to the latest reports in the Italian press, RAI, has reportedly shortlisted 5 cities out of the initial 17 cities which applied to host the competition.

The Italian national broadcaster is working from strength to strength in its quest to organize the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest on home soil. Local media reports are reporting that five cities now remain in the 2022 Eurovision Host City Race:

Bologna- Unipol Arena/ Bologna Fiere Pavillion 37

Unipol Arena/ Bologna Fiere Pavillion 37 Turin- Pala Alpitour

Pala Alpitour Milan- Palazzo delle Scintelle/ Assago Forum

Palazzo delle Scintelle/ Assago Forum Rimini- Fiera di Rimini

Fiera di Rimini Pesaro- Vitrifrigo Arena

It seems that we’re heading for a three horse race between Milan, Bologna and Turin in the 2022 Eurovision Host City Battle. A total of 17 cities initially applied to host the event in Italy next year, then they were reportedly shortlisted to 11 and now to 5.

According to the local media outlets, RAI and EBU officials are currently visiting the potential host cities and checking out the proposed venues and locations. A delegation representing RAI and EBU visited Rimini in the past days and checked out the Rimini Fairgrounds.

The EBU and RAI are expected to make an announcement regarding the 2022 Eurovision Host City by late August/ early September.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held in Italy next year thanks to Maneskin’s epic victory in Rotterdam last May.

