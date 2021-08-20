Czech Republic: CT confirms participation at Eurovision 2022

CT, the Czech national broadcaster, has confirmed that the Czech Republic will participate at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

Good evening Europe this is Prague calling! The Czechs are coming to Italy for the Eurovision 2022! Thus the Czech Republic will be joining the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming Eurovision edition in Italy.

The Czech broadcaster will once again select its Eurovision act/entry via the same mechanism it used to select its Eurovision entry and act this year.

Song submission window open

Artists/ composers wishing to represent the Czech Republic can send in their songs/entries to the Czech broadcaster via the following until 30 September 2021. The Czech broadcaster will unveil the song submission mechanism by 17 September 2021.

The lead singer has to be a Czech citizen whilst there are no restrictions on the genre and language of the song. CT is open to a variety of genres and styles when it comes to the songs.

Czech Republic in Eurovision

The Czech Republic debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 with Kabat and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best result in the contest in 2018 when Mikolas Josef placed 6th in Lisbon with his song Lie to me.

The Czechs have partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 9 times, out of which they have only qualified to the Grand Final twice, namely in 2016 and 2018.

The central European land locked country has not been very lucky in the competition, after three consecutive years of poor results and non-qualification the Czechs withdrew from the contest in 2010 and returned back after a 5 year hiatus in 2016.

In 2021 Benny Cristo defended the Czech colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘ Omaga’

