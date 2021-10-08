Eurovision 2022: Pack your bags we’re off to Turin!

Pack your bags we’re off to Turin for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest ! Italian national broadcaster, RAI, has unveiled the 2022 Eurovision host city, venue and dates.

The EBU and the Italian national broadcaster, RAI, have announced today that the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Turin. Eurovision fans can now plan their trips to Italy and book their flights and accomodation!

The venue and the dates

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Turin on the 10, 12 and 14 May at the Pala Alpitour.

The Pala Alpitour can accomodate circa 13, 300 spectators. Turin has its own airport, the Turin Caselle Airport and has excellent connections to most of the European capitals. You can even fly to Milan’s Malpensa Airport or Linate airports and travel to Turin either by bus or train.

Martin Osterdahl (Executive Supervisor Eurovision Song Contest- EBU) says:

Turin is the perfect Host City for the 66th Eurovision Song Contest. As we saw during the 2006 Winter Olympics, PalaOlimpico exceeds all the requirements needed to stage a global event of this scale and we have been very impressed with the enthusiasm and commitment from the City of Turin who will welcome thousands of fans next May. This will be the first Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Italy in 30 years and, together with our Host broadcaster Rai, we are determined to make it a special one.

Ms. Chiara Appendino (Mayor of Turin) says:

Hosting the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin is, at the same time, a great honour and a great result for our city and our country. After inaugurating a new season of great events, Turin will be a stage for music and culture, in a dynamic and inclusive international event that will involve the whole city. We are delighted to represent Italy in front of such a large audience and we are already preparing to welcome guests from all over Europe. As always, we will be ready.

Mr. Carlos Fuortes (RAI CEO) says:

We are happy that Turin will host the next edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, the international festival loved by a huge audience in every country. Thanks to the beautiful victory of the Måneskin, the Contest returns to Italy after 31 years, in a city that has all the characteristics to host such a prestigious event. The choice made by Rai, together with EBU, was not easy given the very high level of the proposals made by the competing cities, which I thank for their enthusiastic participation. From today, an exciting journey begins for Rai and the city of Turin that will lead us to May 2022. A great challenge for Rai and for our country.

Turin, the magnificent Italian gem

Turin is the located in the north west of Italy and is the capital of Piedmont with a population of circa 850,ooo inhabitants.

The Alpine city has great experience in hosting international mega events, having hosted the 2006 Winter Olympics.

Italy hosts the competition for the third time

Italy will have the honour of welcoming the Eurovision bandwagon with all its glitzy and glamourous razmatazz for the third time in Eurovision history, after having succesfully hosted the event in Naples (1965) and Rome (1990)

Turin is honoured to host the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest for the very first time in ESC history.