LRT, the Lithuanian national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Lithuania will partake at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

Lithuania this joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming 2022 Eurovision edition in Italy.

It is more than likely that Lithuania will select its Eurovision entry and act via its traditional national selection. Further details and information regarding the 2022 Lithuanian Eurovision project will be released in due course.

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. 2021 saw The Rooop fly the Lithuanian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Discotheque‘, achieving an honorable 8th placing in Rotterdam.

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: EBU/Thomas Hanses