RAI, the Italian national broadcaster has confirmed the 2022 Sanremo Song Festival dates, host and artistic director.

RAI has announced that Amadeus will be the Sanremo host and artistic director for the third consecutive year. Hence we will see him hosting the forthcoming edition of Sanremo. The 2022 Sanremo Song Festival will run from 01-05 February. The Grand Final of Sanremo 2022 is set to take place on Saturday 5 February, where the winner of the competition will be eligible to represent Italy at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest on home soil.

The decision has been taken by RAI’s Head of Admistration Mr. Carlo Fuortes and Rai 1 ‘s General Director Mr. Stefano Coletta.

Stefano Coletta (Rai 1 General Director) says:

The musical journey undertaken two years ago by Amadeus marked an important cultural change in the history of the Sanremo Song Festival which led the Maneskin, winners of the last edition, to also win the Eurovision Song Contest, an important international recognition for the Italian song. It is in this direction of innovation, one of the objectives of the Public Service, that Rai intends to continue to increasingly enhance musical talent through the most popular television event in the country.

RAI will be busy with a hectic schedule in 2022 as it will be also hosting the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

Italy in Eurovision

Italy is one of the founder countries of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted at the very first contest in 1956 and has won the competition thrice (1964, 1990 and 2021). The country has hosted the event twice: Naples (1965) and Rome (1991). Thanks to Maneskin’s epic victory in Rotterdam earlier this year the Eurovision bandwagon is returning to Italian soil for the the third time