The 2018 Cypriot Eurovision representative, Eleni Foureira, has dropped a new single ‘Aeraki’ along with its official music video.

Eleni Foureira is back in action with a new summer hit ‘Aeraki’. The song has been released in Greece by Panik Music. ‘Aeraki‘ has been composed by Giorgos Papadopoulos and penned by Kyriakos Ntoumos. Eleni appears in the music video with Jean Paul Gaultier outfits.

Today Eleni Foureira is one of the most sought after artists both in Greece and Cyprus enjoying great success. Her fame has reached fans throughout the continent and beyond.

Eleni in Eurovision

Eleni Foureira was selected via an internal selection in order to defend the Cypriot colours at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest. She mesmerised Europe with her magnetism and charm when she set foot on the Eurovision stage in Lisbon, giving Cyprus its best ever Eurovision result ever, achieving a 2nd placing in the Grand Final.

Eleni’s long awaited dream came true when she was given the grand honour of representing Cyprus at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest. Her Eurovision entry Fuego has gone viral all over Europe and has become a massive hit in the continent and beyond.