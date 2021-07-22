Spain: RTVE confirms national selection for Eurovision 2022

TVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has unveiled today that the Festival de Benidorm will determine the 2022 Spanish Eurovision act and entry.

The 2022 Spanish national selection will consist of three shows: 2 semi-finals and a grand final. More details regarding the format and song submission window will be unveiled in due course.

The 2022 Spanish national selection is set to be held in Benidorm next year. The 2022 Spanish national selection will be co-organized by RTVE, the City of Benidorm and Generalitat Valenciana. The aim of the Spanish broadcaster is to set this format for the coming years in order to select the Spanish Eurovision act and entry.

The competing songs will be published on RTVE’s official website, all three shows will broadcast live on TVE 1 and rtve.es.

The reveal was made today during a special press conference in the iconic coastal city of Benidorm. The Spanish national broadcaster is vying to follow the footsteps of other European national selections: Melodi Grand Prix, Melodifestivalen, UMK, Eesti Laul, Festival da Cancao etc.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice (1968, 1969). In 2021 Blas Canto represented Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Voy a quedarme‘.