TVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has confirmed that Spain will participate at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

Thus Spain joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

TVE is set to announce its plan of action for Eurovision 2022 on Thursday 22 July via a special press conference in Benidorm.

The Spanish media is speculating that the 2022 Spanish Eurovision entry and act will be determined via the Benidorm Song Festival. We will have to wait a little longer to find out if TVE will be using the Festival de Benidorm as its national selection next year.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice (1968, 1969). Blas Canto represented Spain at Eurovision 2021 in Rotterdam.