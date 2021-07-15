The 2021 Italian Eurovision champs Maneskin, have released the official music video of ‘ I Wanna Be Your Slave‘.

Maneskin‘s single ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave‘ has gone viral globally and has charted high in many European countries including the United Kingdom.

The band’s Eurovision winning entry and other songs are going places these days, receiving gold and platinum discs throughout the continent.

The 2021 Italian Eurovision winners have dropped the official music video of ‘ I Wanna Be Your Slave‘. The music video has been produced by Martino Benvenuti and Think Cattleya, and directed by Simone Bozzelli.

Maneskin stormed to victory at the 2021 Sanremo Song Festival and went on win the 20221 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Zitti in Buoni’.