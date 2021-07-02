The 2021 Cypriot Eurovision representative, Elena Tsagrinou, has released a brand new single ‘ Telika I Zoi Sinehizetai‘ with Dimitris Tatarakis.

Elena Tsagrinou has joined forces with Dimitris Tatarakis and released a brand new single ‘Telika I Zoi Sinehizetai‘. The song has been composed and produced by Greek Eurovision Midas Dimitris Kontopoulos and Arcade, the same behind Stefania‘s Eurovision entry ‘Last Dance‘. Yiannis Doxas is the man behind the song’s lyrics.

Elena’s latest single has been released in Greece by Panik Records.

Elena Tsagrinou in Eurovision

Elena Tsagrinou represented Cyprus at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘El Diablo’.