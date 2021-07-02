Romania: TVR to hold televised debate on Eurovision results and future

TVR, the Romanian national broadcaster, is set to hold a televised debate on Monday 5 July in order to discuss Romania’s latest poor Eurovision results. The country has failed to qualify to the Grand Final for three consecutive years.

The Eurovision Song Contest has always been much appreciated in Romania since the country’s debut back in 1994. The country has seen a reversal of fortunes in the competition with a spree of poor results in recent years. Romanians are questioning if it really is worth it partaking in the competition after a series of poor results in the contest and the loss of interest in the competition.



What were the mistakes that have led to Romania’s failures in recent years at Eurovision? Will someone pay for them? These are just some of the possible questions to be answered on Monday 5 Juy during a special debate ‘Eurovision, on the line’ hosted by Marina Almășan. The live debated will be broadcast live on TVR 1 at 21:00 EET.



The show aims to be an interactive research of Romania’s decline at the Eurovision Song Contest in recent years. How can Romania turn tables and come back triumphant to the competition?



The 2 hour long show will include the participation of former Romanian Eurovision acts, Eurovision fans and professionals involoved in the competition. Many key questions will be raised during the televised show: Why don’t the great Romanian stars participate in Eurovision?, Why has the the interest in Eurovision decreased so much amongst the Romanian public ? What are the solutions for resolving these issues? etc.



Horia Moculescu, Alin Dincă (soloist Trooper (Rock FM), Dan Manoliu (former Romanian Head of Delegation), Dani Constantin (music director), Mugurel Vrabete (Holograph), Alexandru Urucu (Eurovision fan) , Nicola, Andrei Partoș and Andrei Tudor will all be partaking in the debate.

Paula Seling and Ovi (Romania 2010/2014) and The Humans (Romania 2018) will delight the audience by performing during the show.



The live debate will be interactive and viewers will be able to participate by phone (SMS and live connections) in the discussions on the set. Elena Cârstea, a fine observer of the Eurovision phenomenon, will also intervene in the discussions from the USA via Skype.



Marina Almasan (the hostess of this special debate and former Romanian Head of Delegation) says:

It’s been 11 years since I was at the helm of one of the most successful Eurovision editions. In 2010, my wonderful Paula and Ovi brought Romania a deserved third place in the Grand Final in Oslo, the artists outperformed Luminița Anghel’s performance. I was at that time the Head of the Romanian Delegation, and my team was at the buttons, in all this sisy preparatory work – internal and external. Of course, without the two extraordinary voices, without the melody of note 10, without the charisma of the two talented artists, it would not have arrived here. There were, therefore, years in which the Romanian Television (through other valuable colleagues of mine) made a very good image, in the European competition. Then, suddenly,… the movie broke. And the last years have brought enough frown and grief on the faces of the Romanians attentive to Eurovision. On Monday, July 5, TVR wants to finally put its finger on the wound: to find the weak points (but also the strong ones, because there are some of them) of our participation in Eurovision, to propose solutions to rectify the situation and wash away shame . I will moderate a heated debate on the evening of July 5, on TVR 1, with chosen and skilled guests and even if there are sparks, it is important that things go smoothly. And at the next edition Romania should reach the top 10!… That if after the debate, it will not turn out that it might be healthier to stay out of the competition for a year or two… The dialogue will be LIVE, which for me – a live hostess – will mean a return to the good times! I thank the Romanian Television for entrusting this event to my team and “I hope we will not disappoint!

Romania in Eurovision

Romania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the compeitition. The country achieved its best results in our beloved show in 2005 with Luminita Anghel and in 2010 with Paula Seling and Ovi when it placed 3rd in the Grand Final.

In 2021 Roxen represented Romania at Eurovsion 2021 with her entry ‘Amnesia‘

Source: TVR

Cover Photo: Andres Putting/EBU