Belgium: RTBF confirms participation at Eurovision 2022

RTBF, the French speaking Belgian national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Belgium will participate at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

Thus Belgium the list of the countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

It is more than likely that RTBF opts for an internal selection in order to determine the 2022 Belgian Eurovision act and entry as has been the case in recent years. The French speaking Belgian broadcaster will be unveiling more details regarding its Eurovision 2022 plan of action in due time.

Belgium in Eurovision

Belgium is one of the founding members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in 1956. The country has won the competition once in 1986 with Sandra Kim.

In 2021 Hooverpohic represented Belgium at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘ The Wrong Place‘.

Cover Photo: Thomas Hanses/EBU