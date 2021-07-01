Denmark: DR confirms participation at Eurovision 2022

DR, the Danish national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Denmark will compete at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy next year.

Thus Denmark joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming 2022 Eurovision edition.

The Danes will be more than likely sticking to their successful and traditional national selection- Dansk Melodi Grand Prix in order to determine their Eurovision act and entry for Eurovision 2022. Further information and details regarding the 2022 Danish national selection will be unveiled in due time.

Denmark in Eurovision

Denmark debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition thrice: 1963 (Grethe & Jorgen Ingmann), 2000 (Olsen Brothers) and 2013 (Emmelie de Forest).

The nordic country has hosted the competetition thrice in its iconic capital Copenhagen (1964, 2001 and 2014) and also played host to the 50th Eurovision anniversary special show in 2005.

Denmark has partaken 49 times in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Fyr Og Flamme represented Denmark at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Ove Os Pa Hinanden‘.

Source: ESCToday

Cover Photo: Thomas Hanses/ EBU