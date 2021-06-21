France: France 2 confirms participation at Eurovision 2021: national final

France 2, the French national broadcaster, has confirmed that France will compete at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy next year. The French broadcaster is set to select its Eurovision 2022 act and entry via a national final.

Thus France joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

France 2 has opened the submission window for artists and composers to compete at the forthcoming French national final to submit their respective entries and published the rules and regulations for the 2022 French National Final: Eurovision France: C’est vous quis decidez.

If you wish to represent France at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest and comply with the rules you can send in your application via the following email: [email protected]

France in Eurovision

France debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in the very first contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The French nation has won the event 5 times: 1958, 1960, 1962, 1969, 1977. France has hosted the Eurovision the contest on 3 occasions : Cannes (1959,1961) and Paris (1978).

In 2021 France was represented by Barbara Pravi and her epic entry ‘Voila‘, she achieved the the runner up at this year’s Eurovision edition in Rotterdam.

Source: France Televisions/ ESCToday

Photo credit: Thomas Hanses/EBU