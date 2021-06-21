Italy: Måneskin meet Nikkie Tutorials in Amsterdam: kick off European tour

The 2021 Eurovison winners, Måneskin, have gone places ever since they were declared the winners of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. The young rock band returned to the Netherlands after their Eurovision entry last month and got a chance to meet Nikkie Tutorials again!

Nikkie Tutorials (Eurovision 2021 hostess) got a chance to have a tete a tete with the 2021 Eurovision winners and interview them on their return to Amsterdam. Maneskin share their thoughts and experiences about their Eurovision victory with Nikkie. The Eurovision hostess comes up close and personal in this special interview, where we also see her doing a make up demo on Damiano David during the meet up.

European tour and massive success

Maneskin have kicked off their European tour and have already visited Berlin, Amsterdam and Goteborg, they will be travelling to Denmark and Poland next. Their Eurovision winning entry ‘Zitti i Buono‘ has been certified Gold in Sweden.

The Italian rockband has gone viral not only in Italy but throughout the continent, their single ‘ I wanna be your slave’ has entered the UK Top 10 charts at #7. Their Eurovision entry is charting high throughout Europe and the band have gained much fame, name and recognition worldwide.

Maneskin in Eurovision

Maneskin stormed to victory at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam last May with their entry ‘Zitti i Buoni’.