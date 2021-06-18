Ukraine: UA:PBC confirms participation at Eurovision 2022

UA:PBC, the Ukrainian national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Ukraine will partake at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy!

Thus Ukraine joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy next year.

The Ukrainian national broadcaster is looking forward to next year’s Eurovision edition after GO_A Band’s massive success at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.Ukraine will most likely stick to its successful national selection format in order to selects its Eurovision act and entry for Eurovision 2022. More details and information regarding the 2022 Ukrainian Eurovision project will be released in due time.

Ukraine in Eurovision

Ukraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 with Oleksandr Ponormayov‘s Hasta la vista, and has won the competition twice in 2004 (Ruslana) and 2016 (Jamala). The country has hosted the contest twice in its majestic capital Kyiv in 2005 and 2017.

Ukraine is one of the most successful countries in the Eurovision Song Contest and has so far not missed out competing in the Grand Final. The Eastern European nation has competed in Europe’s favourite television show every year since its debut with the exception of 2015 and 2019 when the country withdrew from the competition.

The Ukrainians have made it 10 times in the top 10 of the leader board in their 16 ESC participations, including 2 victories ( 2004, 2016), 2 2nd placings (2007, 2008), 1 3rd placing (2013) 1 4th placing (2011) and a 5th placing (2021).

In 2021 Go_ A Band defended the Ukrainian colours at Eurovision 2021 with their entry ‘Shum‘ and achieving an honorable 5th placing in the Grand Final.

Source: ESCTOday

Photo credit: Thomas Hanses/ EBU

.