Andorrra: RTVA will not return to Eurovision in 2022

RTVA, the Andorran national broadcaster has confirmed to ESCToday that Andorra will not partake at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

Thus Eurovision fans will be dismayed as the landlocked principality does not intend to return to the competition next year.

ESCToday reached out to RTVA in order to shed more light on the country’s potential Eurovision return next year. The General Director of RTVA, Mr. Xavi Mujal told ESCToday:

Currently we are at the same stage, to not participate at the ESC 2022.

The last time we saw Andorra grace the Eurovision stage was in 2009, the country decided to withdraw from the competition in 2010 and has not returned since.

Hence RTVA will be absent from the contest for 13th consecutive time.

Andorra in Eurovision

Andorra is a quaint and beautiful landlocked country nestled between Spain and France in the heart of the Pyrenees.

The country debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 in Istanbul and has only competed 6 times in our beloved contest. The tiny principality hasn’t ever qualified to the Grand Final. We got to hear songs in Catalan thanks to Andorra’s participation in Eurovision, 3 of their entries were entirely in Catalan whilst the other 3 were in Catalan/English.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held in Italy next year, with the dates, host city and venue yet to confirmed.

Source: ESCToday