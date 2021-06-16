Australia: SBS confirms participation at Eurovision 2022

SBS, the Australian, national broadcaster has confirmed to ESCToday that Australia will participate at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy.

Thus Australia joins the list of countries that have so far confirmed their participation at next year’s Eurovision edition in Italy.

After securing a five year participation grant from the EBU, the Aussies will be heading to Italy next year for Eurovision! 2022 will see the country’s 7th Eurovision participation.

The Aussies intend to select their Eurovision entry and act in 2022 via their iconic national final- Eurovision: Australia Decides. More details regarding the 2022 Australian national final and the Aussie Eurovision 2022 project will be disclosed in due time.



Unfortunately the Aussies were unable to travel to Rotterdam for Eurovision 2021 due to the COVID 19 restrictions in Australia, nevertheless we’re keeping our fingers crossed to welcome back the Australian delegation in person next year in Italy.

Australia in Eurovision

Australia was invited to compete at the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, as a one off participation but the country embraced the competition with such enthusiasm that they have been invited to return every year since.

The Aussies achieved their best result in the contest in 2016 when Dami Im nearly walked away with the Grand Prix with her entry Sound of silence, placing 2nd in Stockholm.

Our neighbours down under have enjoyed much success in the competition having achieved four top 10 placings in their six year Eurovision history.

In 2021 Montaigne represented Australia with her entry ‘Technicolour‘ at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

Source: ESCToday

Photo Credit: Jess Gleeson/EBU