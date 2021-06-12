The 2021 Icelandic Eurovision representative, Daði Freyr, has released the offiicial music video of ‘Somebody Else Now’.

Daði Freyr has dropped the official music video of his latest single ‘Somebody Else Now‘. The music video has been produced by Samlist and directed by Árný Fjóla.

Dadi in Eurovision

Daði og Gagnamagnið represented Iceland at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘10 years‘ achieving a 4th placing in the Grand Final.

Iceland in Eurovision

Iceland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1986 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 1999 (Selma) and 2009 ( Yohanna) when it placed 2nd in the Grand Final.

The Nordic nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 33 times.