Spain: Ana Maria Bordas appointed as RTVE’s Head of Entertainment

TVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has announced today that the Spanish Head of Delegation Ms. Ana Maria Bordas has been appointed as RTVE’s Head of Entertainment and Communication.

Ana Maria Bordas replaced Federico Llano as the Spanish Head of Delegation at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2017 and has led the Spanish deleagation at our favourite television show since then. She is also the vice-president of the EBU’s TV Committee, where she is serving for a third term. Ana Maria has also been the Head of TVE’s International Projects until now.

Following the election of a new Director General (Mr. Jose Manuel Perez Tornero) at RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster in undergoing various changes and many of its directors and managers are being shuffled around.

Ana María Bordas has been appointed the new Director of Entertainment and Communication at RTVE, an area under the General Content Directorate led by Amalia Martínez de Velasco.

About Ana Maria Bordas

Ana Maria Bordas has fully developed her professional career at RTVE, both at RNE and TVE. She joined RTVE in 1984 as a journalist, specializing in political and social issues and was a correspondent for Radio Nacional de España in Washington (USA).

Throughout her career she has held various different management positions:



TVE Programming Director



La 2 Director



RTVE Director (Catalonia)

TVE Communication Director (Catalonia)

Radio Nacional de España Director (Catalonia) she was the first woman to hold this position

RNE News Director (Catalonia)

Prior to this she has worked as a news writer and editor at RNE in Catalonia and at Radiocadena Española.

