Norway: NRK confirms participation in ESC 2022: preparations kick off

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani May 28, 2021 3:52 pm 0 views

NRK, the Norwegian national broadcaster, has confirmed that Norway at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy and has kicked off MGP 2022 preparations.

The next country to confirm its participation at Eurovision 2022 is Norway! NRK has opened the submission window for artists and composers wishing to submit their entries for the 2022 Norwegian national selection. The Norwegian broadcaster has also  for their forthcoming national selection. You can submit your song/entry here.

The submission window for MGP 2022 will be opened from 28 May- 15 August.

Stig Karlsen (Norwegian Head of Delegation/ MGP Producer) says:

The invitation is open to anyone who writes songs. This is a unique chance to try and grab a place in the world’s biggest music competition. We are open to all kinds of music within a broad understanding of the pop genre. It can be anything from sophisticated beautiful pop songs, to bone-hard rock, pink chewing gum pop, and everything in between.

MGP 2022 will run from January to February 2022 and will consist of several televised shows including the semi-finals and Grand Final.

Norway in Eurovision

Norway debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1960 and has won the competition thrice: 1985 (Bobbysocks), 1995 (Secret Garden) and 2009 (Alexander Rybak).

The Nordic country has successfully hosted the competition thrice, once in Bergen and twice in Oslo and has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 59 times.

In 2021 TIX represented Norway with his entry ‘Fallen Angel‘.

Source: NRK
Photo credit: EBU/

 

