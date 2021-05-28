Ladies and gentlemen, the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final was held in Rotterdam last weekend, but the Eurovision celebration is not over yet! This weekend the EBU will broadcast a two part special showcasing all the Eurovision 2021 ‘Live on Tape’ performances.

How to watch?

You can watch Eurovision Song Celebration: Live On Tape Semi-finalists at 21:00 CET via the following channels:

About the show

Krista Siegfrieds will be hosting tonight’s show where Eurovision fans will be able to watch all the Eurovision 2021 Semi-finalist’s ‘Live On Tape‘ performances.

The ‘Live On Tape‘ performances were recorded prior to the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in order to guarantee that the artist and country would compete in case the delegation would not be able to travel to Rotterdam or would be on quarantine on location. As was the case of Australia and Montaigne, who ended up using their ‘Live On Tape‘ performance as they didn’t travel to Rotterdam.

The second part of the show will be broadcast tomorrow Saturday 29 May.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest was held on 18, 20 and 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.