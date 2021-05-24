YLE, the Finnish national broadcaster, has confirmed that Finland will compete at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy and has kicked off preparations for the forthcoming edition.

Finland thus joins Israel, Switzerland, Germany, San Marino, Netherlands, Italy in the list of countries who have revealed their plan of action for Eurovision 2022 and confirmed their participation in the competition.

The Finns will stick to their current national selection UMK for determining their Eurovision act and entry for Eurovision 2022. YLE has published the rules and regulations for UMK 2022. The submission window for artists and composers to submit their songs will run from 01-06 September 2021.

The 2022 Finnish national final – UMK 2022 will be held in Februrary 2022. The 2022 Finnish entry will be determined via combined jury/public televoting deliberation.

Anssi Autio (UMK and Eurovision YLE producer) says:

UMK is now arguably Finland’s largest music show and media ensemble, which has exceeded all records during the previous two seasons. Expectations for 2022 are really high.

Finland at Eurovision

Finland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition once, namely in 2006 when Lordi brought the coveted trophy to home soil for the very first time with Hard Rock Hallelujah. The Nordic country has competed 54 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

In 2021 Blind Channel defended the Finnish colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, achieving a 6th place in the Grand Final.

Source: YLE/ESCToday

Photo credit: Thomas Hanses/ EBU