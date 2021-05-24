The Netherlands: AVROTROS confirms participation in ESC 2022

The Dutch Eurovision broadcaster, AVROTROS, has confirmed that the Netherlands will compete at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy and has unveiled its plan of action for next year.

As the dust settles in the Netherlands after the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, the Dutch have kicked off their preparations for Eurovision 2022. The Dutch national broadcaster, AVROTROS, has opened the submission window for artists and composers wishing to partake at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest to send in their entries. The submission period concludes on 31 January.

AVROTROS has the ambition to want to remain successful on Europe’s biggest music stage, the Eurovision Song Contest and is happy to share below the opportunity for artists/songwriters to get in touch with the broadcaster and its selection committee.

AVROTROS’ Eurovision 2022 ambition

AVROTROS has released the following statement:

The selection committee aims for an entry with preferably a contemporary, but in any case authentic sound. A song that is able to survive in a competition. By a Dutch artist who can and wants to present a personal song in a distinctive way, in any genre, and if possible a personal story.

Eurovision 2022 Selection Committee

A total of 6 six members will make up the 2022 Dutch Eurovision Song Selection committee:

Eric van Stade

Cornald Maas

Jan Smit

Sander Lantinga

Coen Swijnenberg

Joyce Hoedelmans

A song can be brought to the attention of the selection committee by sending it directly to the following email address: [email protected]. The process will be supervised by Head of Delegation of the Netherlands, Lars Lourenco. Questions can also be shared via this email address.

AVROTROS or the selection committee will not set up a trajectory(s) with an artist/songwriter to come to a (final) product. It is expected that a (demo) song of artist/songwriter with the above criteria will be brought to the attention of the selection committee at an advanced stage.

Rules and Requirements

Song is convincingly distinctive and meets the above description

More than one song? Send a maximum of the 3 best songs, considered convincingly fitting for the Eurovision Song Contest.

Song has not been (commercially) released before 1 September 2021

Final date of submission is 31st August 2021

The Netherlands in Eurovision

The Netherlands is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest and has won the competition 5 times: 1957, 1959, 1969, 1975 and 2019. Jeangu Macrooy represented the Netherlands on home soil at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with his song ‘ Birth of a new age’.

Source: AVROTROS/ESCToday

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held in Italy next year.