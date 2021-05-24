Italy: EBU release a statement regarding Maneskin in the Green Room

Following Italy’s Eurovision victory in Rotterdam last Saturday , there has been much speculation in the media regarding an alleged video clip which has emerged showcasing the 2021 Italian Eurovision winners Maneskin in the Green Room during the Grand Final. In the wake of this the EBU has released a statement regarding this matter.

Social media platforms went into a frenzy after the emergence of an alleged video showcasing the Italian Eurovision winners in the Green Room in an appropiate manner during the Grand Final.

The EBU has released the following statement:

We are aware of the speculation surrounding the video clip of the Italian winners of the Eurovision Song Contest in the Green Room last night. The band have strongly refuted the allegations of drug use and the singer in question will take a voluntary drug test after arriving home. This was requested by them last night but could not be immediately organized by the EBU. The band, their management and head of delegation have informed us that no drugs were present in the Green Room and explained that a glass was broken at their table and it was being cleared by the singer. The EBU can confirm broken glass was found after an on site check. We are still looking at footage carefully and will update with further information in due course.

Maneskin stormed to victory at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest last Saturday in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Zitti E Buoni‘.