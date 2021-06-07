Italy 2022: Which city will host Eurovision 2022? Is Turin the frontrunner?

The dust hasn’t settled yet in Rotterdam after the magnificent Eurovision 2021 Grand Final where Italy stormed to victory with Maneskin walking away with the coveted Eurovision Grand Prix, that a bevy of Italian cities have declared their wish to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon next year!

Italy will be welcoming the Eurovision rasmatazz on home soil for the third time come 2022, having hosted our favourite tv show in Naples in 1965 and Rome in 1991. Numerous Italian cities have cropped up showcasing their interest in hosting the biggest television show in the world aka the Eurovision Song Contest next year:

Milan

Turin

Rome

Bologna

Pesaro

Naples

Verona

Sanremo

Rimini

Reggio Emilia

Florence

Bari

RAI the Italian national broadcaster, is yet to officially kick off the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest Bidding process. The potential Eurovision 2022 host cities will have to meet a number of requirements and key factors in order to be able to host the event:

An international airport with flight connections to most European cities (within close proximity)

An efficient transport system in the city

An indoor arena with a capacity of circa 10,000 spectators

Infrastructure/logistics to house the Delegation Bubble, Green Room, Press Centre, Main ESC venue etc.

Large hotel capacity/ rooms available to host delegations,artists, press and fans

Social programme/side events

Venues/ locations to host Euroclub, Blue Carpet, Eurovision Village, Welcome Reception etc

Is Turin the frontrunner?

Reportedly Turin was considered as the potential host city back in 2017 when Italy was one of the hot favourites t0 hold the event in case Francesco Gabbani would have won. The Alpine city has great experience in hosting international mega events, having hosted the 2006 Winter Olympics.

Turin aims to host the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest at the Pala Alpitour which can accomodate circa 13, 300 spectators.

Turin has its own airport, the Turin Caselle Airport and has excellent connections to most of the European capitals.

What about Rome- the eternal city?

The eternal city aka Rome, the magnficicent Italian capital is also vying to host the competition for the second time in Eurovision history. The last time the city held the contest was back in 1991 when Cinecitta’s Studio 15 welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon.

For 2022 Rome’s potential Eurovision venue is none other than the Palazzo Dello Sport. The venue can host circa 12, 700 spectators.



Rome has two international airports with excellent intercontinental and European flight connections: Fiumicino Airport lies 35km from the heart of the eternal city and is the Italian capital’s main airport serving as the central hub for Al Italia and Vueling. Whilst Ciampino Airport is located 13km southeast of the the capital’s city centre and operates many low cost flights.

Are we heading to Milan for Eurovision 2022?

When it comes to the Eurovision host city bidding rules and regulations, it seems that Milan complies with most of the requirements. The international fashion capital has very good flight connections with not one but three international airports in close proximity: Milan Malpensa Airport, Milan Linate Airport and Bergamo Airport. The city boasts with an excellent transportation network connecting the whole city and has a large number of hotel rooms.

To top it all, the city has one of the biggest indoor stadiums in Italy, namely the Mediolanum Forum which can house circa 13,000 spectators. The venue has great experience hosting large events, having hosted numerous music concerts and sports competitions. Mediolanum Forum can host circa 11,000 spectators during a concert.

Is Bologna the outsider in the race?

Bologna is another city which is vying to host the competition next year. For many Eurovision aficionados this could be the dark horse in the 2022 Eurovision Host City bidding race. Bologna has an international airport, the G. Marconi Bologna Airport, with many European flight connections and boasts of the unique Unipol Arena, which can house circa 20,000 spectators during a concert.

And what about Pesaro?

Pesaro boasts of the third biggest indoor arena in Italy, namely the Vitrifrigo Arena formerly known as the Adriatic Arena. The venue can house between 10,000- 13,000 spectators.

The drawbback of the Adriactic coastal city is that it lacks an international airport and the required hotel room capacity to host the event.

What about the other cities?

Apart from Turin, Rome, Milan, Bologna and Pesaro there are numerous other cities which are vying to host our favourite television show next year, but their bids do not fully comply with the EBU requirements. Sanremo‘s proposed venue is too small, Verona‘s Arena has no roof whilst Florence’s Nelson Mandela Forum can only house circa 7,500 spectators and might be too small to host Eurovision.

All in all it will be an exciting race….

It seems it will be a tale of 3-4 cities when it comes to hosting the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest Race with Milan, Rome and Turin as the frontrunners and Bologna as the outsider!

The EBU and RAI are yet to confirm the dates of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest and the Italian broadcaster is yet to officially open the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest Host City Bidding Selection.

The Eurovision 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Italy thanks Maneskin’s Eurovision victory in Rotterdam with Zittti i Buoni.

Stay tuned to ESCToday for more information on the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.