Bravissima! After a 2-year absence, the beloved Eurovision Song Contest returned from the Ahoy Arena of Rotterdam, where the lights went out a while ago. Among 39 entries, the one that captivated the audience the most and won the coveted trophy are Måneskin and Italy!

The final of the 65th competition took place in Rotterdam, The Netherlands after the victory of Duncan Laurence in Tel Aviv, two years ago. Unfortunately, Duncan was not able to perform and award the trophy to his successor, as he tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday.

Following its cancellation last year due to the pandemic, the competition returned to our screens this year, under all necessary precautionary measures. The Dutch broadcasters AVROTROS, NPO and NOS produced three excellent shows with perfect organization and high enthusiasm.

After two semi-finals, tonight saw the Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2021 with the participation of 26 performing acts. As with the previous shows, Edsilia Rombley, Chantal Janzen, Jan Smit and Nikkie de Jager hosted the three shows. Among others, we also enjoyed extraordinary interval acts, such as the inspired “Rock the roof” project, which featured legendary Eurovision winners, such as Teach-In (Netherlands 1975), Helena Paparizou (Greece 2005), Lordi (Finland 2006) and Måns Zelmerlöw (Sweden 2015).

The results are in!

Following all 26 performances and the closure of voting lines, voting kicked off this evening with the votes of the national juries, which had already submitted their votes after yesterday’s Jury Rehearsal. All 39 countries voted in tonight’s jury section of the vote, each of whom announced their top 10 results through their spokespersons.

Jury results of the Eurovision 2021 final

Leading the jury vote was Gjon’s tears from Switzerland, with France and Malta following and second and third position, but it was time to move on to the public vote to see whether the final outcome would be greatly affected.

The votes were slowly unveiled, with the tension gradually rising. Which country, if any, ended up at the top of the the scoreboard and became the next Eurovision Song Contest winner?

The overall Top 5

Italy with Måneskin and Zitti e buoni receives the highest number of votes, winning the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest (524 points in total)! France ended up as runner-up (499 points) and Switzerland placed 3rd (432 points). The Top 5 closes with Iceland and Ukraine.