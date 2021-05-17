Not much change at the top today, the first day of Eurovision week, as Italy, France and Malta hold onto the medal positions in the bookies’ favourites to win the Eurovision Song Contest 2021.

But the big news today comes a couple of places down, as Cyprus breaks into the top five favourites with sharply shortening odds. Elena Tsagrinou leapfrogs Bulgaria’s Victoria, who had managed to hold on to a top five position for some time. Iceland completes the top five favourites in a confident and long-standing fourth.

Lower down, with Sweden and San Marino drifting, it is Greece and Russia now fighting it out for a top ten favourite spot.

Favourites to Win

The current top ten favourites are as follows:

1. Italy

2. France

3. Malta

4. Iceland

5. Cyprus

6. Bulgaria

7. Switzerland

8. Ukraine

9. Lithuania

10. Greece / Russia

Bookies’ Odds to Qualify: Semi 1

With attention now on the jury rehearsal of the first semifinal, we can take a look at the bookies’ collective predictions for qualification on Tuesday:

1. Malta

2. Cyprus

3. Lithuania

4. Ukraine

5. Russia

6. Sweden

7. Norway

8. Croatia

9. Romania

10. Azerbaijan

11. Belgium

12. Israel

13. Australia

14. Ireland

15. Slovenia

16. North Macedonia

The list will make particularly worrying reading for Australia. Currently, the country holds a pristine 100% semifinal qualification record since its debut in 2015. Israel too has a clean run of final appearances since 2015, with success on Tuesday looking on a knife-edge in the aggregated odds.

That said, although bookies often come close with qualification rankings, there are always a couple of surprises on the night!