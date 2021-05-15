This Saturday Rotterdam Ahoy sees the very last rehearsals. Behind us is more than one week of futuristic outfits, pyros, props, lightings and lots of dancers. Eurovision week is right behind the corner!

We are one week away from the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021. This means that rehearsals at Rotterdam Ahoy must soon come to an end. This morning the Big5 + the Netherlands will go on stage for the second and last time.

We are beginning the day with Italy, going all the way to Spain. Every delegation will have 20 minutes before their usual Meet & Greet session at the press conference venue.

Day 8 of rehearsals: Schedule

Schedule is in local Dutch time (CEST):

01 | Italy

Second rehearsal: 10:30 – 10:50

Meet & greet: 12:15 – 12:35

02 | Germany

Second rehearsal: 10:55 – 11:15

Meet & greet: 12:40 – 13:00

03 | Netherlands

Second rehearsal: 11:20 – 11:40

Meet & greet: 13:05 – 13:25

04 | France

Second rehearsal: 11:45 – 12:05

Meet & greet: 13:30 – 13:50

05 | United Kingdom

Second rehearsal: 12:10 – 12:30

Meet & greet: 13:55 – 14:15

06 | Spain

Second rehearsal: 12:35 – 12:55

Meet & greet: 14:20 – 14:40

Here is the official recap of the entries competing in the second semi-final:

What is your favourite entry at this year’s Eurovision? Let us know with a comment below!