There’s a new kid on the betting block today, as Italy surges into second favourite to win with bookies across Europe.

On a day which saw the first rehearsals for the Big Five plus host nations, Måneskin ignited a flurry of betting activity which set them hot on the heels of recent new favourite, France. Odds on a win by France’s Barbara Pravi, in response, have tightened even more, with shortest odds of 5/2 this evening.

Malta continues to show some fight, however, with odds drifting only slightly after another rehearsal today. The numbers for Destiny’s Je me casse winning have lengthened slightly to around 4, but with very little separating her from Italy’s silver, hovering around 7/2.

In fact, none of the three frontrunners seems seriously challenge right now, with Iceland and Switzerland (the latter drifting considerably after a stint in the top three) completing the top five with markedly longer odds of around 8 to 10. Beyond this point, things are a little more stable, with the top ten shaping up right now as:

1. France

2. Italy

3. Malta

4. Iceland

5. Switzerland

6. Bulgaria

7. Cyprus

8. Lithuania

9. Ukraine

10. Finland / Greece / Sweden

Expect more shuffling and shaking over the coming days – it wouldn’t be Eurovision without it!