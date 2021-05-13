Good evening Europe and good day Australia! The BIG 5 and the 2021 Eurovision host nation have graced the Eurovision stage for the very first time today for their first rehearsal. The EBU has released snippets from their rehearsals. Let’s check them out!

As rehearsals Day #6 continued in Rotterdam, the BIG 5 countries (Italy, Germany, Spain, UK, France) and host nation the Netherlands had their very first rehearsal at the Rotterdam Ahoy.

Eurovision fever has hit Rotterdam as now all 39 acts and delegations are in the host city preparing for next week’s Eurovision marathon.

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

France

United Kingdom

Spain

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20, 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam.

Stay tuned to ESCToday for tomorrow’s Day #7 of Eurovision 2021 rehearsals from Rotterdam!