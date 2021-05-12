Eurovision 2021: Nikkie Tutorials launches ‘LookLab’: first six episodes released

Eurovision 2021 hostess, Nikkie Tutorials, has launched a special Eurovision show ‘LookLab’ where she will be interviewing the 2021 Eurovision participants. The first six interviews are now available on Youtube.

Nikkie Tutorials will be going up close and personal with the thirty nine Eurovision 2021 competing acts. The show will be run daily on Youtube from 10-21 May. Nikkie will be bringing us the latest gossip, glam and gloss from Rotterdam in this series.

Check out the first sixe episodes below:

Ireland- Lesley Roy

Vasil- North Macedonia

Tusse- Sweden

The Roop- Lithuania

Manizha- Russia

Ana Soklic- Slovenia

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20, 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam.