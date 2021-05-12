Good morning Europe, the Eurovision 2021 rehearsals continue in full swing in Rotterdam! Fifteen countries are set to grace the stage for the second time today. We bring you the video snippets of today’s rehearsals which have been released by the EBU.

Rotterdam is all set to the welcome the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with open arms. Today sees Day #5 of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest rehearsals.

Fifteen acts from the 2021 Eurovision First Semi- Semi-final grace the stage today for the very first time: Lithuania, Slovenia, Russia, Sweden, Australia, North Macedonia, Ireland, Cyprus, Norway, Croatia, Belgium, Israel, Romania, Azerbaijan and Ukraine.



Malta will rehearse tomorrow Thursday 13 May.

This article will be constantly updated during the course of the day.

Lithuania

Slovenia

Russia

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20, 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam.

Stay tuned to ESCToday for tomorrow’s Day #6 of Eurovision 2021 rehearsals from Rotterdam!