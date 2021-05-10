With rehearsals well under way in Rotterdam, money is changing hands fervently at bookmakers across Europe. Bookies collectively hit on the correct winner at the last contest in 2019, and placed another two countries correctly in the top five. So how are their rankings shaping up this year?

After enjoying a long stint as favourite in recent weeks, Malta has been overtaken by France as the favourite to win with all major bookmakers now. There isn’t a great deal of distance separating the two countries just yet, and with some days to go before France’s first rehearsal, we will have to wait to see if a stunning stage show cements Barbara Pravi’s odds.

Behind Malta in a strong second, bookies still favour Switzerland in the top three, with Gjon’s Tears just a hair’s breadth behind. On slightly longer odds but still highly favoured, Italy and Iceland complete the top five favourites to win today.

Separated by a little distance, but still decent outsiders, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Lithuania, Ukraine and Finland are attracting lots of betting confidence. Finland vies with Greece and Sweden for the tenth slot.

The Current Top Ten

The current bookies’ top ten is as follows:

1. France (best odds 11/4 with 888Sport)

2. Malta (best odds 7/2 with several outlets)

3. Switzerland (best odds 7/2 with Boyle Sports)

4. Italy

5. Iceland

6. Bulgaria

7. Cyprus

8. Lithuania

9. Ukraine

10. Finland / Greece / Sweden

Poland, Spain, Albania and Estonia linger at the bottom of the board on the longest odds currently.

With two automatic finalists in the top five running, can another few days of semifinalist rehearsals shake things up at the top?