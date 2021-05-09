Rotterdam Calling: Snippets from Rehearsals Day #2

The Netherlands 2021

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani May 9, 2021 11:25 am 224 views

Today sees the second day of the 2021 Eurovision rehearsals in Rotterdam, a total of  nine countries are set to grace the stage. We bring you the video snippets of today’s rehearsals which have been released by the EBU.

Rotterdam is all set to the welcome the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with open arms. Today sees #Day 2 of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest rehearsals.

Nine more acts from the 2021 Eurovision First Semi-final take the stage today for the very first time: Cyprus, Norway, Belgium, Croatia, Romania, Azerbaijan, Israel, Ukraine and Malta.

This article will be constantly updated during the course of the day.

Cyprus

Norway

 

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20, 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam.

Stay tuned to ESCToday for tomorrow’s Day #3 of Eurovision 2021 rehearsals from Rotterdam.

