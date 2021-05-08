Rotterdam Calling: Snippets from Rehearsals Day #1

Today saw the first day of the 2021 Eurovision rehearsals in Rotterdam, a total of seven countries graced the stage. We bring you the video snippets of today’s rehearsals which have been released by the EBU.

The first seven acts of the 2021 Eurovision First Semi-final took the stage today: Lithuania, Slovenia, Russia, Sweden, North Macedonia, Ireland and Australia (remotely).

Lithuania

Slovenia

Russia

Sweden

Australia

North Macedonia

Ireland

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20, 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam.

Stay tuned to ESCToday for tomorrow’s Day #2 of Eurovision 2021 rehearsals from Rotterdam.