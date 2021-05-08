Rotterdam Calling: Snippets from Rehearsals Day #1

Today saw the first day of the 2021 Eurovision rehearsals in Rotterdam, a total of seven countries graced the stage. We bring you the video snippets of today’s rehearsals which have been released by the EBU.
The first seven acts of the 2021 Eurovision First Semi-final took the stage today: Lithuania, Slovenia, Russia, Sweden, North Macedonia, Ireland and Australia (remotely).
Lithuania
Slovenia
Russia
Sweden
Australia
North Macedonia
Ireland
The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20, 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam.
Stay tuned to ESCToday for tomorrow’s Day #2 of Eurovision 2021 rehearsals from Rotterdam.
ESCToday is growing and always looks for new members to join our team! Feel free to drop us a line if you're interested! Use the Contact Us page or send us an email at [email protected]!