ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 5th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2021. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 21st and penultimate day, with the results from Italy!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2021 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most points this year?

Today sees the penultimate day of the poll, with INFE Italy being the 21st club to reveal its results.

Top 10 from INFE Italy

1 point goes to Azerbaijan

2 points go to Cyprus

3 points go to Malta

4 points go to Switzerland

5 points go to Albania

6 points go to Lithuania

7 points go to Romania

8 points go to Finland

10 points go to San Marino and…

12 points go to… France!

Voila! 12 more points for France and Barbara Pravi, who is one of the strong contenders of the 2021 title. Is France heading to its 6th Eurovision victory after 44 whole years?

The current scoreboard

Switzerland – 168 points

San Marino – 126 points

France – 121 points

Malta – 117 points

– 117 points Cyprus – 85 points

– 85 points Lithuania – 82 points

– 82 points Azerbaijan – 59 points

– 59 points Romania – 58 points

– 58 points Finland – 48 points

– 48 points Greece – 43 points

– 43 points Russia – 37 points

– 37 points Ukraine – 30 points

– 30 points Sweden – 25 points

– 25 points Bulgaria – 25 points

– 25 points Italy – 23 points

– 23 points Croatia – 21 points

– 21 points Norway – 20 points

– 20 points Albania – 17 points

– 17 points Estonia – 15 points

– 15 points Denmark – 14 points

– 14 points Serbia – 14 points

– 14 points Poland – 11 points

– 11 points Moldova – 9 points

– 9 points Germany – 7 points

– 7 points Ireland – 7 points

– 7 points Australia – 6 points

– 6 points Slovenia – 6 points

– 6 points Israel – 6 points

– 6 points Iceland – 5 points

– 5 points Austria – 4 points

– 4 points Belgium – 3 points

– 3 points United Kingdom – 3 points

– 3 points Czech Republic – 2 points

– 2 points Spain – 1 point

Tomorrow at 16:00 CET we’ll have the results from INFE Rest of the World and the full scoreboard! Are you ready?