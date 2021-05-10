All the delegations performing in the first semi-final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest had their first impressions of the stage over the past two days. It is time to move on to the second semi-final. Nine rehearsals are scheduled today!

Today’s rehearsals begin for the delegations competing in the first half of the second semi-final. Tomorrow we will wrap it up with the second half and the last eight delegations. After two very intense first days we jump into the new week with nine more rehearsals scheduled.

The participating countries of the two semi-finals will be rehearsing according to their running order. Today we thus begin with San Marino. Following their rehearsals, each delegation will be having a Meet & Greet session at the press conference venue of this year’s contest.

Day 3 of rehearsals: Schedule

Schedule is in local Dutch time (CEST):

01 | San Marino

First rehearsal: 10:00 – 10:30

Meet & greet: 11:55 – 12:15

02 | Estonia

First rehearsal: 10:40 – 11:10

Meet & greet: 12:35 – 12:55

03 | Czech Republic

First rehearsal: 11:20 – 11:50

Meet & greet: 13:15 – 13:35

04 | Greece

First rehearsal: 12:00 – 12:30

Meet & greet: 13:55 – 14:15

05 | Austria

First rehearsal: 13:40 – 14:10

Meet & greet: 15:35 – 15:55

06 | Poland

First rehearsal: 14:20 – 14:50

Meet & greet: 16:15 – 16:35

07 | Moldova

First rehearsal: 15:00 – 15:30

Meet & greet: 16:55 – 17:15

08 | Iceland

First rehearsal: 16:00 – 16:30

Meet & greet: 17:55 – 18:15

09 | Serbia

First rehearsal: 16:40 – 17:10

Meet & greet: 18:35 – 18:55

Here is the official recap of the entries competing in the second semi-final:

