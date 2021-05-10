Rotterdam calling: Day 3 of rehearsals begins

Rotterdam Calling

by Stefano Casellini May 10, 2021 9:00 am 0 views

All the delegations performing in the first semi-final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest had their first impressions of the stage over the past two days. It is time to move on to the second semi-final. Nine rehearsals are scheduled today!

Today’s rehearsals begin for the delegations competing in the first half of the second semi-final. Tomorrow we will wrap it up with the second half and the last eight delegations. After two very intense first days we jump into the new week with nine more rehearsals scheduled.

The participating countries of the two semi-finals will be rehearsing according to their running order. Today we thus begin with San Marino. Following their rehearsals, each delegation will be having a Meet & Greet session at the press conference venue of this year’s contest.

Day 3 of rehearsals: Schedule

Schedule is in local Dutch time (CEST):

01 | San Marino

  • First rehearsal: 10:00 – 10:30
  • Meet & greet: 11:55 – 12:15

02 | Estonia

  • First rehearsal: 10:40 – 11:10
  • Meet & greet: 12:35 – 12:55

03 | Czech Republic

  • First rehearsal: 11:20 – 11:50
  • Meet & greet: 13:15 – 13:35

04 | Greece

  • First rehearsal: 12:00 – 12:30
  • Meet & greet: 13:55 – 14:15

05 | Austria

  • First rehearsal: 13:40 – 14:10
  • Meet & greet: 15:35 – 15:55

06 | Poland

  • First rehearsal: 14:20 – 14:50
  • Meet & greet: 16:15 – 16:35

07 | Moldova

  • First rehearsal: 15:00 – 15:30
  • Meet & greet: 16:55 – 17:15

08 | Iceland

  • First rehearsal: 16:00 – 16:30
  • Meet & greet: 17:55 – 18:15

09 | Serbia

  • First rehearsal: 16:40 – 17:10
  • Meet & greet: 18:35 – 18:55

Here is the official recap of the entries competing in the second semi-final:

