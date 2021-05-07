Good evening Europe, good morning Australia! The Grand Video of the 2021 OGAE international poll went live tonight on the YouTube channel of the OGAE international network. Twenty-two fan clubs revealed their votes. More than 3500 members took part to this year’s poll. And we have a winner!

There is something longer than the voting procedure at the Eurovision Song Contest. It is the 2021 OGAE international poll. Started on 13 April 2021 with the votes from OGAE the Netherlands, it ended tonight with a Grand Video on YouTube and the douze points from 22 fan clubs.

We started the night with Switzerland, Malta and France on the provisional podium. Let’s see how tonight’s results changed the scoreboard.

May we have your votes please?

Here is the list of tonight’s twelve points:

OGAE Switzerland gave 12 points to Malta

gave 12 points to OGAE Iceland gave 12 points to Lithuania

gave 12 points to OGAE Croatia gave 12 points to Cyprus

gave 12 points to OGAE Austria gave 12 points to France

gave 12 points to OGAE Italy gave 12 points to San Marino

gave 12 points to OGAE Romania gave 12 points to Malta

gave 12 points to OGAE Turkey gave 12 points to France

gave 12 points to OGAE Armenia gave 12 points to Switzerland

gave 12 points to OGAE Greece gave 12 points to France

gave 12 points to OGAE Ireland gave 12 points to Switzerland

gave 12 points to OGAE Norway gave 12 points to Malta

gave 12 points to OGAE Denmark gave 12 points to Lithuania

gave 12 points to OGAE Rest of the World gave 12 points to Lithuania

gave 12 points to OGAE Russia gave 12 points to San Marino

gave 12 points to OGAE Estonia gave 12 points to Switzerland

gave 12 points to OGAE Finland gave 12 points to Lithuania

gave 12 points to OGAE Andorra gave 12 points to France

gave 12 points to OGAE Azerbaijan gave 12 points to Lithuania

gave 12 points to OGAE Ukraine gave 12 points to Switzerland

gave 12 points to OGAE Sweden gave 12 points to Cyprus

gave 12 points to OGAE United Kingdom gave 12 points to Malta

gave 12 points to OGAE Lithuania gave 12 points to France

We have a winner!

What a night! The excitement was real throughout the vote reveals, with Malta and Switzerland alternating in the lead club after club. But finally at the very last fan club… we have a winner! With 363 points Destiny from Malta was declared the winner of the 2021 OGAE international poll with the entry Je me casse, congratulations!

Runner up is Switzerland with 358 points, only five points behind the winner. France complete the podium with 318 points.

The complete scoreboard is available on the website of the OGAE international network. It includes the vote of 3522 members of 43 fan clubs across Europe, Australia and the rest of the world.