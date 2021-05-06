The EBU has announced today that the 2021 Online Eurovision Village will be launched on Saturday 15 May and be running until 23 May.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic the City of Rotterdam has opted for an ONLINE Eurovision Village instead of the regular Eurovision Village. Eurovision fans from all over the globe will be able to enjoy and access the Online Eurovision Village for free.

You can access the Online Eurovision Village via the following link here.

Martin Ostendahl (Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor/EBU) says:

We’re really excited that the City of Rotterdam is breaking new ground this year with the creation of a virtual Eurovision Village. Opening up this online space means Eurovision fans from across the world can all be in Rotterdam to share the fun and excitement as we bring the Eurovision Song Contest back. The village is a tribute to the creativity of the Host City and their motto ‘Make It Happen’. We might not be able to gather in person the way we are used to this year but the innovation shown by the City of Rotterdam means that we can unite even more people with music and entertainment in the true spirit of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Renske Satijn ( Rotterdam Festivals Director) says:

Now that the world can’t come to Rotterdam, we will bring Rotterdam to the world! This idea inspired us to build this unique platform. I am incredibly proud of the fact that we have built the world’s first ever Online Eurovision Village. This year, a larger and more wide-ranging audience will be able to celebrate together. We aim to let online visitors enjoy the true Eurovision Song Contest vibes by offering them a great mix of live shows, guided tours and content that you simply don’t want to miss. Most of the content can be enjoyed as often as you like, but a few big events are live and a once-in-a-lifetime experience. You do really want to be part of this, trust me! I am very pleased to invite everyone to visit the first ever Online Eurovision Village.

Eurovision fans will be invited to explore the 2021 Eurovision host city and discover the iconic sights and sounds of Rotterdam and watch special concerts and gigs by Eurovision acts past and present (including the 2021 participants).

The Online Eurovision Village has been designed and created by Rotterdam Festivals, Tribe Company and DEPT digital agency.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20, 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: eurovision.tv