The 2021 Aussie Eurovision hopeful, Montaigne, has dropped the official music video of her Eurovision 2021 entry ‘Technicolor’.

Montaigne will be representing Australia at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Technicolor‘. Unfortunately neither she or the Australian delegation will be travelling to Rotterdam for Eurovision due to the COVID 19 pandemic restrictions.

The official music video of ‘Technicolor’ has been produced by Jess Belgiovane and directed Courtney Brookes.

SBS has a grand line up of shows and coverage scheduled for Eurovision 2021.

Australia in Eurovision

Australia was invited to compete at the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, as a one off participation but the country embraced the competition with such enthusiasm that they have been invited to return every year since.

The Aussies achieved their best result in the contest in 2016 when Dami Im nearly walked away with the Grand Prix with her entry Sound of silence, placing 2nd in Stockholm.

Our neighbours down under have enjoyed much success in the competition having achieved four top 10 placings in their five year Eurovision history.

In 2019 the Aussies introduced a full fledged national final Eurovision: Australia Decides on the Gold Coast in order to select their Eurovision hopeful and song for Tel Aviv. Kate Miller-Heidke was crowned the winner of the very first Australian national final with her entry Zero Gravity. Kate flew the Aussie flag at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, achieving an honorable 9th place in the Grand Final.

Montaigne was crowned the winner of the 2020 Australian national final and was set to represent Australia at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry Don’t Break Me. Unfortunately the event was cancelled due the COVID-19 pandemic. Hereafter SBS extended an invite to the multi talented artist to return to the competition in 2021. She will represent Australia at Eurovision 2021 with her entry ‘Technicolour‘.



Source: SBS/ESCToday

Photo credit: eurovision.tv/ Jess Gleeson