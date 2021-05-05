ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 5th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2021. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 18th day, with the results from Ukraine!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2021 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most points this year?

After INFE Poland which announced their points yesterday, today we’ll be moving to their neighbours in Ukraine.

Top 10 from INFE Ukraine

1 point goes to Romania

2 points go to Australia

3 points go to Bulgaria

4 points go to Azerbaijan

5 points go to Sweden

6 points go to Cyprus

7 points go to France

8 points go to Lithuania

10 points go to Switzerland and…

12 points go to… Malta!

Congratulations to Destiny, who has now made it to the 2nd place of the INFE Poll 2021. Will she finally manage to overpass Switzerland and Gjon’s Tears and snatch the victory?

The current scoreboard Switzerland – 148 points

Malta – 103 points

San Marino – 99 points

France – 92 points

– 92 points Lithuania – 74 points

– 74 points Cyprus – 66 points

– 66 points Azerbaijan – 49 points

– 49 points Greece – 43 points

– 43 points Romania – 43 points

– 43 points Russia – 36 points

– 36 points Finland – 34 points

– 34 points Ukraine – 30 points

– 30 points Sweden – 25 points

– 25 points Bulgaria – 25 points

– 25 points Croatia – 21 points

– 21 points Norway – 20 points

– 20 points Italy – 17 points

– 17 points Estonia – 15 points

– 15 points Denmark – 14 points

– 14 points Serbia – 14 points

– 14 points Albania – 11 points

– 11 points Moldova – 9 points

– 9 points Germany – 7 points

– 7 points Ireland – 7 points

– 7 points Australia – 6 points

– 6 points Slovenia – 6 points

– 6 points Poland – 6 points

– 6 points Israel – 6 points

– 6 points Iceland – 5 points

– 5 points Austria – 4 points

– 4 points Belgium – 3 points

– 3 points United Kingdom – 3 points

– 3 points Czech Republic – 2 points

– 2 points Spain – 1 point Tomorrow at 16:00 CET we’ll be back with another set of results!