Eurovision 2021: Rotterdam Ahoy is all set for the contest: fresh pictures

The 2021 Eurovision host city Rotterdam and venue Rotterdam Ahoy are all set the for the Eurovision Song Contest as the first set of artists and delegations are expected to land within a few days.

The 2021 Eurovision rehearsals are set to kick off this Saturday 8 May with the first set of countries expected to the Eurovision stage in Rotterdam. You can check the rehearsals and press conference schedule here.

The stage in Rotterdam is looking magnifcently stunning with the myriads of lights and spectacular graphics. Rotterdam Ahoy is more than ready to kick off Eurovision 2021 this weekend, with the Press Centre, Accreditation Centre, Covid 19 Testing Pavillion and Delegation Bubble are all completed.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20, 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Source: ampco-flashlight.com/ ESCToday

Cover photo credit: Nathan Reinds/ ampco-flashlight.com

