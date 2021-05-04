Eurovision 2021: Rotterdam Ahoy is all set for the contest: fresh pictures

The Netherlands 2021

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani May 4, 2021 7:50 pm 35 views

The 2021 Eurovision host city Rotterdam and venue Rotterdam Ahoy are all set the for the Eurovision Song Contest as the first set of artists and delegations are expected to land within a few days.

The 2021 Eurovision rehearsals are set to kick off this Saturday 8 May with the first set of countries expected to the Eurovision stage in Rotterdam. You can check the rehearsals and press conference schedule here.

The stage in Rotterdam is looking magnifcently stunning with the myriads of lights and spectacular graphics. Rotterdam Ahoy is more than ready to kick off Eurovision 2021 this weekend, with the Press Centre, Accreditation Centre, Covid 19 Testing Pavillion and Delegation Bubble are all completed.

Check out the latest photographs below:

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20, 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Source: ampco-flashlight.com/ ESCToday
Cover photo credit: Nathan Reinds/ ampco-flashlight.com

ESCToday is growing and always looks for new members to join our team! Feel free to drop us a line if you're interested! Use the Contact Us page or send us an email at [email protected]!

Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani

Head of International Relations & Communications

Sanjay (Sergio) joined esctoday.com in December 2006 as an editor. He was appointed as the Head of Press of ESCToday.com in 2011. Hereafter in 2016 he was promoted as the Head of International Relations & Communications at ESCToday. Sergio has covered the Eurovision Song Contest live 19 times since 2000, having worked for several international magazines and media outlets.

Comments:

Related posts