ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 5th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2021. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 17th day, with the results from Poland!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2021 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most points this year?

INFE Poland is next to proceed with the announcement of their results. Let’s see how Warsaw has voted:

Top 10 from INFE Poland

1 points goes to Ireland

2 points go to Romania

3 points go to Azerbaijan

4 points go to Lithuania

5 points go to Cyprus

6 points go to Finland

7 points go to France

8 points go to Malta

10 points go to San Marino and…

12 points go to… Switzerland!

Congratulations again to Gjon’s Tears, who is one step closer to the victory in this running poll. Could the votes to come result in a reversal of the current scoreboard?

The current scoreboard

Switzerland – 138 points

San Marino – 99 points

Malta – 91 points

France – 85 points

– 85 points Lithuania – 66 points

– 66 points Cyprus – 59 points

– 59 points Azerbaijan – 45 points

– 45 points Greece – 43 points

– 43 points Romania – 42 points

– 42 points Russia – 36 points

– 36 points Finland – 34 points

– 34 points Ukraine – 30 points

– 30 points Bulgaria – 22 points

– 22 points Croatia – 21 points

– 21 points Norway – 20 points

– 20 points Sweden – 20 points

– 20 points Italy – 17 points

– 17 points Estonia – 15 points

– 15 points Denmark – 14 points

– 14 points Serbia – 14 points

– 14 points Albania – 11 points

– 11 points Moldova – 9 points

– 9 points Germany – 7 points

– 7 points Ireland – 7 points

– 7 points Slovenia – 6 points

– 6 points Poland – 6 points

– 6 points Israel – 6 points

– 6 points Iceland – 5 points

– 5 points Australia – 5 points

– 5 points Austria – 4 points

– 4 points Belgium – 3 points

– 3 points United Kingdom – 3 points

– 3 points Czech Republic – 2 points

– 2 points Spain – 1 point

Tomorrow at 16:00 CET we’ll be back with another set of results!