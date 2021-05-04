The 2021 Norwegian hopeful, TIX, has released the official music video of his Eurovision entry ‘Fallen Angel’.

Fallen Angel’s official music video showcases the story behind the artist from his childhood until today. This is a story about being different, experiencing bullying and finding the strength to deal with challenges in life.

The official music video of ‘Fallen Angel‘ has been directed and produced by Brusjan AS.

TIX says:

To grow up with something that makes you feel a little bit different than everybody else, can be challenging. When we were planning the video for «Fallen Angel», this was the story I wanted to present, based on experiences from my own childhood, to inspire kids and youths that relates to that situation and those feelings. I grew up with Tourettes Syndrom and was named “Tics” due to my involuntarily sounds and twitches in my face. I decided to embrace the name, and the character TIX was born. In Norway, a big part of the population knows me as the one I’ve grown to be, and I believe it is important to tell my background story, and show them that there is always light in the end of the tunnel. Even an ugly duckling can become a swan.

TIX and the Norwegian delegation will be parting for Rotterdam on Saturday 8 May.

Norway in Eurovision

Norway debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1960 and has won the competition thrice: 1985 (Bobbysocks), 1995 (Secret Garden) and 2009 (Alexander Rybak).

The Nordic country has successfully hosted the competition thrice, once in Bergen and twice in Oslo and has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 58 times.

Ulrikke was crowned the winner of MGP 2020 and was set to represent Norway at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Attention’ but the event got cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.