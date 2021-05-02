ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 5th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2021. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 15th day, with the results from Armenia!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2021 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most points this year?

This Sunday afternoon we’ll be back to Caucasus, as it’s time we heard from Armenia! Who will receive their maximum points?

Top 10 from INFE Armenia

1 point goes to Serbia

2 points go to Lithuania

3 points go to Switzerland

4 points go to Romania

5 points go to Italy

6 points go to Russia

7 points go to Malta

8 points go to France

10 points go to San Marino and…

12 points go to… Cyprus!

She fell in love with El diablo and today she receives her first 12 points! Congratulations, Cyprus!

The current scoreboard

Switzerland – 121 points

San Marino – 81 points

Malta – 71 points

France – 68 points

– 68 points Lithuania – 62 points

– 62 points Cyprus – 54 points

– 54 points Azerbaijan – 42 points

– 42 points Greece – 40 points

– 40 points Romania – 40 points

– 40 points Russia – 30 points

– 30 points Ukraine – 29 points

– 29 points Finland – 28 points

– 28 points Bulgaria – 22 points

– 22 points Norway – 20 points

– 20 points Sweden – 20 points

– 20 points Italy – 17 points

– 17 points Estonia – 15 points

– 15 points Croatia – 14 points

– 14 points Denmark – 14 points

– 14 points Serbia – 12 points

– 12 points Albania – 11 points

– 11 points Germany – 7 points

– 7 points Ireland – 6 points

– 6 points Slovenia – 6 points

– 6 points Poland – 6 points

– 6 points Israel – 6 points

– 6 points Moldova – 5 points

– 5 points Iceland – 5 points

– 5 points Australia – 5 points

– 5 points Austria – 4 points

– 4 points Belgium – 3 points

– 3 points United Kingdom – 3 points

– 3 points Czech Republic – 2 points

– 2 points Spain – 1 point

Tomorrow at 16:00 CET we’ll be back with another set of results!