It’s Sunday! This means more votes for the 2021 OGAE international poll. With only 5 days to go until we discover the winner of the most important Eurovision fans poll, let us move to Brussels to discover the results of OGAE Belgium.

Bonsoir la Belgique, may we have your votes please? OGAE Belgium is joining the 2021 OGAE international poll with the votes of 221 of its members. What do they think about the entries to the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest? Here it goes:

12 points to Malta

10 points to Switzerland

8 points to Lithuania

7 points to San Marino

6 points to Cyprus

5 points to France

4 points to Sweden

3 points to Greece

2 points to Azerbaijan

1 point to the United Kingdom

Surprise surprise… it is once again a member of the current top four that receives the twelve points! Destiny from Malta gets the biggest honours for the fourth time in this year’s poll. Congratulations! We also salute the very first point awarded to the United Kingdom.

With OGAE Belgium 21 fan clubs out of 43 have expressed their votes. The 2021 OGAE international poll goes now on a break until Friday 7 May 2021, when the remaining 22 clubs will announce their results in a Grand Video. With Switzerland currently in the lead with a margin of 25 points, Malta and France chasing the top scoring big points and Lithuania battling for the podium, who will be crowned winner next Friday?

Provisional scoreboard

The race has been very tight so far. Looking at the scoreboard below we note that six countries have received more than 100 points, clearly distancing themselves from the rest of the competitors. It is impressive to see Cyprus in sixth place with more points than Sweden and Italy combined. Is the ultimate winner of this year’s Eurovision in Rotterdam among this top six? On the other hand, 26 entries have been able to score points so far, we would love to see more countries moving away from that nul points.

Stay tuned on ESCtoday.com for the Grand Video on Friday 7 May 2021!

Switzerland – 194 points Malta – 169 points France – 162 points Lithuania – 143 points San Marino – 118 points Cyprus – 106 points Sweden – 59 points Italy – 43 points Azerbaijan – 40 points Ukraine – 32 points Croatia – 22 points Romania – 18 points Greece – 17 points Iceland – 15 points Russia – 15 points Serbia – 11 points Finland – 10 points Denmark – 10 points Norway – 9 points Israel – 9 points Estonia – 4 points Bulgaria – 3 points Belgium – 3 points Moldova – 3 points Ireland – 2 points United Kingdom – 1 point

Who do you think will win this year’s OGAE poll? And who’s your favourite? Let us know with a comment below!