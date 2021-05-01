Hello Berlin, again! After OGAE Germany it is time for another German fan club to vote in the 2021 OGAE international poll. Eurovision Club Germany has revealed the votes of its members.

Fan club number 20 out of 43 to announce the votes for the 2021 OGAE international poll, Eurovision Club Germany has gathered the preferences of 143 of its members. This is what they think of the entries to the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest:

12 points to Lithuania

10 points to France

8 points to Malta

7 points to Switzerland

6 points to San Marino

5 points to Norway

4 points to Denmark

3 points to Cyprus

2 points to Sweden

1 point to Ukraine

The Roop from Lithuania goes away with the twelve points, it is already the fifth time! Congratulations! It is yet again a member of the current top four that is awarded the maximum score. Collectively they have received 17 of the 20 announced douze points so far. It really seems that the fans are favouring Lithuania, France, Malta and Switzerland.

Provisional scoreboard

With today’s result, France is able to tie with Malta in second place. Switzerland‘s lead is still comfortable, as Lithuania is fighting for the provisional podium. This is the current ranking:

Switzerland – 184 points Malta – 157 points France – 157 points Lithuania – 135 points San Marino – 111 points Cyprus – 100 points Sweden – 55 points Italy – 43 points Azerbaijan – 38 points Ukraine – 32 points Croatia – 22 points Romania – 18 points Iceland – 15 points Russia – 15 points Greece – 14 points Serbia – 11 points Finland – 10 points Denmark – 10 points Norway – 9 points Israel – 9 points Estonia – 4 points Bulgaria – 3 points Belgium – 3 points Moldova – 3 points Ireland – 2 points